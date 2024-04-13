MLA injured as car collides with another vehicle in Arunachal





The MLA's car collided with another vehicle near Sille village in East Siang district on Saturday, Pasighat sub-divisional police officer Ayup Boko said.





The SDPO said a vehicle suddenly came out from the BJP party office in Sille and hit the MLA's vehicle and both the vehicles turned upside down.





The MLA and other occupants of the vehicle received minor injuries, the officer added. -- PTI

