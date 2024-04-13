RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS polls: SAD announces first list of 7 candidates for Punjab
April 13, 2024  16:29
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday announced its first list of seven candidates, fielding senior party leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib and Daljit Singh Cheema from Gurdaspur. 

Besides, the SAD also named former MLA N K Sharma from Patiala, former minister Anil Joshi from Amritsar, Bikramjit Singh Khalsa from Fatehgarh Sahib, Rajwinder Singh from Faridkot and Iqbal Singh Jhoonda from Sangrur seat. 

The list of candidates was announced by party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a post on X. 

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the last phase on June 1. -- PTI
