LS polls: SAD announces first list of 7 candidates for Punjab

LS polls: SAD announces first list of 7 candidates for PunjabApril 13, 2024 16:29
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday announced its first list of seven candidates, fielding senior party leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib and Daljit Singh Cheema from Gurdaspur.
Besides, the SAD also named former MLA N K Sharma from Patiala, former minister Anil Joshi from Amritsar, Bikramjit Singh Khalsa from Fatehgarh Sahib, Rajwinder Singh from Faridkot and Iqbal Singh Jhoonda from Sangrur seat.
The list of candidates was announced by party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a post on X.
Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the last phase on June 1. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Spot probe points to human rights 'violation' in Sandeshkhali, says NHRC
The National Human Rights Commission, in its report, also observed that the "pervasive fear of reprisal, coupled with the power dynamics at play, acted as a formidable barrier", preventing individuals from voicing their grievances.