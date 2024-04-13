RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Leh Apex Body announces fresh 'border march' in Ladakh
April 13, 2024  00:31
File image
File image
Days after withdrawing its call for 'border march' amidst imposition of restrictions by the administration, Leh Apex Body on Friday said a small group of their representatives would undertake a foot march to Changthang near the China border. 

The march would show the "reality of farmers losing their pasture land in the absence of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. 

Making the announcement at a press conference here, climate activist Sonam Wangchuck, who is part of the LAB, said the march will be undertaken "very soon' but the dates are yet to be decided. 

The LAB, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, is spearheading an agitation over the past four years to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. 

The LAB had called for the border (Pashmina) march on April 7 to highlight the "plight of farmers" who are allegedly losing prime pasture land to industrial plants in the south and "Chinese encroachments' in the north. -- PTI
