Kerala HC rejects Mavunkal plea to suspend life sentence in rape case





The high court said it can proceed with the suspension of sentence only if the evidence is found to be prima facie unreliable and no other materials and circumstances proving the complicity of the accused are available.





A bench of Justices PB Suresh Kumar and S Manu said that in the instant case, the evidence of the victim was prima facie sufficient to support the findings and conclusions arrived at by the trial court.





The high court further said that there were other materials also against Mavunkal and therefore, his plea for suspension of sentence was liable to be rejected.





"It is to be noted that the petitioner has been awarded the imprisonment for life on three different counts by the additional sessions judge.





Suspending the sentence for life imprisonment can be resorted only in exceptional cases. -- PTI

The Kerala high court has dismissed a petition filed by controversial self-styled antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal seeking suspension of the life sentence given to him for repeatedly raping a minor girl, saying that the "heinous nature" of the offence committed by him "cannot be ignored".