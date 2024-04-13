RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli passes away at 83
April 13, 2024  11:38
Known for his flamboyant style, veteran Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has passed away. He was 83. 
 
The famous fashion designer had been ill for a long time, leaving and entering the hospital more and more often for ritual checkups, his family told The Hollywood Reporter.
 
Cavalli's company also issued a statement on social media, announcing the demise of Cavalli.
 
"Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves," the post read.
 
In 1970s, Cavalli became popular in the early 1970s for his animal prints. He imagined the women who wore his clothes as wild creatures: lionesses, panthers, and tigers, charming and wild. In the mid-1990s, Cavalli revolutionised the world of denim with a number of innovations, among them stretch jeans, which he invented by adding Lycra to the fabric, and a process for sand-blasting denim pieces that gave them a lived-in effect.
 
The designer opened his first boutique in St. Tropez, France, the most exclusive vacation destination for VIPs, in 1972.
