Iran seizes Israel-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz





The ship in question was the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, a container ship owned by Zodiac Maritime, based in London.





Zodiac Maritime is a division of Zodiac Group, owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.





The MSC Aries was last seen on Friday, sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai, according to The Times of Israel.





The ship is currently sailing through the Persian Gulf, according to ship tracking site, Marine Traffic.





Tensions escalated between Iran and the West amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.





Amid fears of the ongoing hostilities in Gaza devolving into a larger Middle-Eastern conflict, US President Joe Biden said earlier today that he expects Iran to attack Israel 'sooner than later'.





"I don't want to get into secure information but my expectation is sooner than later," Biden told reporters when asked how imminent an Iranian attack on Israel would be.





As has been reported globally, Tehran vowed revenge after Israel launched airstrikes on the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus, taking out three top military generals. -- ANI

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the Israel-linked MSC ARIES container ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday,reported, citing Iranian news agency.