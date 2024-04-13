Farmers' loans will be waived after Cong comes to power, says Rahul Gandhi





Addressing a rally in Sakoli in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, he said the main issues plaguing the people of the country were unemployment and inflation, though these were ignored by the media, which concentrated on programmes of the prime minister and celebrities.





"Loans of farmers will be waived if the Congress comes to power. People are distressed due to unemployment and inflation. The situation is such that people earning just thousands and those making crores are paying the same GST," he said while attacking the NDA government at the Centre.





Gandhi said farmers asked him during his Bharat Jodo and Bharat Jodo Nyay yatras about why they were not getting the benefit of loan waivers like billionaire industrialists or MSP (minimum support price) for farm produce.





"We will also give legal guarantee for MSP," he said.





Gandhi said his party would conduct a caste census after attaining power since it is important for the future of the country.





"No one knows the percentage of backward groups in the country. Dalits, tribals and OBCs do not have representation in government jobs, bureaucracy, media, top 200 companies as per their proportion in the population," he said. -- PTI

