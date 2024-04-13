RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Farmer injured in tiger attack in Karnataka
April 13, 2024  17:05
File image
A 22-year-old man was injured after he was attacked allegedly by a tiger at a village in Chamarajanagara district, the forest department said on Saturday. 

Mannu suffered injuries on his neck and hands. 

He is said to be in a stable condition and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru. 

According to forest department officials, the incident occurred on Friday at around 6.30 pm in Honakanahalli village. 

The tiger, which is about two-years-old, pounced and attacked Mannu when a group of people approached the animal which had taken refuge in a farm. 

"... we tried to dart it but it escaped and entered another farm. People tried to chase the tiger away and it leapt on Mannu and attacked on his neck and hands. Later, it escaped into the forest area," a senior forest official said. -- PTI
