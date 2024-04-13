RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-DMK man invested Rs 40-cr drug money in films: ED
April 13, 2024  16:02
Ex-DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq in NCB custody/ANI Photo
More than Rs 40 crore allegedly earned from drug trafficking was "injected" by now-sacked Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam functionary Jaffer Sadiq and his linked entities into sectors like film production, hospitality and real estate, the ED alleged on Saturday. 

The Enforcement Directorate made these claims in an official statement issued by the federal agency following its raids in this case at Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchirapalli on April 9. 

Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau last month for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore. 

He was expelled by the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu in February after his name and purported links to the drugs network were mentioned by the NCB. 

The money laundering case stems from separate NCB and Customs department complaints filed against Sadiq and his partners on charges of indulging in "cross-border illegal trade of narcotics substances". 

Sadiq, purportedly the mastermind behind an international drug trafficking syndicate, stands accused of smuggling pseudoephedrine camouflaged as health-mix powder and desiccated coconut to Australia and New Zealand, the ED said. -- PTI
