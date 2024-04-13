RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Disgruntled RJD leader Ashfaq Karim joins JD-U
April 13, 2024  21:22
Ashfaq Karim/Facebook
Ashfaq Karim/Facebook
Disgruntled Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Ashfaq Karim on Saturday joined the Janata Dal-United headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging "discrimination against Muslims" in the party headed by the latter's arch-rival Lalu Prasad. 

Karim, who was denied a second term in Rajya Sabha in March this year, and whose hopes of a Lok Sabha ticket from Katihar came a cropper, was inducted into the JD-U in the presence of national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha, state president Umesh Kushwaha and senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. 

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Karim, who quit the RJD late Friday, rued that "only two" Muslims figured in the list of 22 candidates made public by the RJD earlier this week. 

"So much for the RJD's promise of proportionate representation to all sections of the society when the caste survey findings came out", said Karim, who runs a private university in Katihar and has been, in the past, associated with many parties, including late Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. 

Karim was understood to have been assured an RJD ticket by Lalu Prasad from Katihar but the seat went to ally Congress which has fielded former Union minister Tariq Anwar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Will end year with a growth rate of over 30 per cent'
'Will end year with a growth rate of over 30 per cent'

'In life insurance, it is about creating distribution capacity and solutions for customers. We are constantly working on that.'

Rahul woos farmers with loan waiver if Cong voted to power
Rahul woos farmers with loan waiver if Cong voted to power

Gandhi said farmers asked him during his Bharat Jodo and Bharat Jodo Nyay yatras about why they were not getting the benefit of loan waivers like billionaire industrialists or MSP (minimum support price) for farm produce.

In Pictures - Avesh, Maharaj shine as RR stifle PBKS to 147/8
In Pictures - Avesh, Maharaj shine as RR stifle PBKS to 147/8

IMAGES from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals played in Mullanpur on Saturday

Indian-origin couple hid behind cardboard boxes to survive Sydney attack
Indian-origin couple hid behind cardboard boxes to survive Sydney attack

Shoi Ghoshal from Sydney told the BBC that she and her husband Debashis Chakrabarty were at the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction earlier today when the attack started to unfold.

Forget Bumrah! This all-rounder to be India's secret weapon at T20 WC?
Forget Bumrah! This all-rounder to be India's secret weapon at T20 WC?

Fleming once again mentioned Dube's power-hitting which has been a standout factor in his batting.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances