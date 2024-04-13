Def min issues tender to procure 97 Tejas Mk-1A jets

Def min issues tender to procure 97 Tejas Mk-1A jetsApril 13, 2024 08:28
The defence ministry has issued a tender to state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for procurement of 97 light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) Tejas for the Indian Air Force, officials said on Friday.
The fighter jets are expected to cost around Rs 67,000 crore.
The Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.
In November, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had cleared the project to acquire 97 more Tejas jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The DAC also approved a proposal of the IAF to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). -- PTI
TOP STORIES
India lost 2.33 mn hectares of tree cover since 2000, says report
Between 2001 and 2022, it said, forests in India emitted 51 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent a year and removed 141 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent a year. This represents a net carbon sink of 89.9 million tons of...
We will deal with it: HC raps Maha for denying benefits to martyr's wife
A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla said it was "not happy " and "surprised" with the government's stand despite orders passed by the court asking the chief minister to consider the matter as a "special...