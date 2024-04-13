RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Def min issues tender to procure 97 Tejas Mk-1A jets
April 13, 2024  08:28
The defence ministry has issued a tender to state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for procurement of 97 light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) Tejas for the Indian Air Force, officials said on Friday.
 
The fighter jets are expected to cost around Rs 67,000 crore.

The Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.

In November, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had cleared the project to acquire 97 more Tejas jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The DAC also approved a proposal of the IAF to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). -- PTI    
India lost 2.33 mn hectares of tree cover since 2000, says report
Canada reduces dozens of local staffers in its missions in India
We will deal with it: HC raps Maha for denying benefits to martyr's wife
In Pictures - Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep power Delhi to their second win of season
Centre will impose President's Rule in Delhi in coming days: Atishi
