Crane collapses at road construction site in Maha's Thane; no injuries

Crane collapses at road construction site in Maha's Thane; no injuriesApril 13, 2024 17:58
File image
A crane engaged in the construction of an expressway collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, an official said.
No one was injured in the accident on the Mumbai-Vadodara expressway site at Chamtoli area in Ambernath taluka, the official said.
Ambernath Tehsildar Prashanti Mane said the crane driver jumped off just in time to save himself.
Efforts are on to put the crane in the upright position, she added. -- PTI
