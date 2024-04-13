RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong pits Vikramaditya Singh against Kangana in HP
April 13, 2024  21:44
Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh/File image
The Congress on Saturday announced a list of 16 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and fielded former Union minister Manish Tewari from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency. 

The party also pitted Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh against BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state's Mandi Lok Sabha seat. 

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh. 

The candidates were announced during a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee here on Saturday evening. -- PTI
