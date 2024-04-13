RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Canadian PM Trudeau extends Baisakhi, Puthandu greetings
April 13, 2024  22:47
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau/File image
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau/File image
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday greeted Sikhs on Baisakhi and Tamils on Puthandu, renewing his government's commitment to building a "better, fairer, and more inclusive country for everyone". 

In separate statements issued by his office, Trudeau wished the Sikhs on the celebration of their harvest festival and the Tamils on their New Year. 

"Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world will come together to celebrate Baisakhi, one of the holiest days of the Sikh calendar," he said. 

"Baisakhi commemorates the creation of the Khalsa and is also a celebration of the spring harvest festival," Trudeau said. 

Asserting that it is a time of reflection, gratitude, and renewal, symbolising unity and community, he said that as part of the celebrations, "Sikhs will gather at their local Gurdwaras, participate in vibrant and colourful parades known as Nagar Kirtans, and celebrate their rich diversity and heritage." 

Trudeau pointed out Canada marks its fifth annual celebration of Sikh Heritage Month this April and said, "Vaisakhi offers another opportunity for all of us to recognise the invaluable and ongoing contributions that Canadians of Sikh faith bring our communities." 

"This is especially evident in their countless acts of selfless service -- or seva -- which exemplify the values of generosity and compassion at the heart of their faith and encourage us to be better," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Rajasthan Royals bounce back with hard-fought win over Punjab Kings
In Pictures - Rajasthan Royals bounce back with hard-fought win over Punjab Kings

IMAGES from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals played in Mullanpur on Saturday

Kejriwal not allowed in-person meeting with family in Tihar: Sanjay Singh
Kejriwal not allowed in-person meeting with family in Tihar: Sanjay Singh

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "There is an attempt to break the morale of CM Kejriwal.

FBI announces $250,000 bounty for arrest of Indian wanted in wife's murder
FBI announces $250,000 bounty for arrest of Indian wanted in wife's murder

Patel is on the FBI's list of 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' and the federal agency announced a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Major blow for DC as injured Mitchell Marsh returns to Australia
Major blow for DC as injured Mitchell Marsh returns to Australia

Delhi Capitals have suffered a major setback as their Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home to undergo treatment for a tear in his right hamstring.

EPL PIX: Man City hammer Luton 5-1 to move to the top
EPL PIX: Man City hammer Luton 5-1 to move to the top

Images of English Premier League matches held on Saturday, April 13.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances