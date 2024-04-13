Canadian PM Trudeau extends Baisakhi, Puthandu greetings





In separate statements issued by his office, Trudeau wished the Sikhs on the celebration of their harvest festival and the Tamils on their New Year.





"Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world will come together to celebrate Baisakhi, one of the holiest days of the Sikh calendar," he said.





"Baisakhi commemorates the creation of the Khalsa and is also a celebration of the spring harvest festival," Trudeau said.





Asserting that it is a time of reflection, gratitude, and renewal, symbolising unity and community, he said that as part of the celebrations, "Sikhs will gather at their local Gurdwaras, participate in vibrant and colourful parades known as Nagar Kirtans, and celebrate their rich diversity and heritage."





Trudeau pointed out Canada marks its fifth annual celebration of Sikh Heritage Month this April and said, "Vaisakhi offers another opportunity for all of us to recognise the invaluable and ongoing contributions that Canadians of Sikh faith bring our communities."





"This is especially evident in their countless acts of selfless service -- or seva -- which exemplify the values of generosity and compassion at the heart of their faith and encourage us to be better," he said. -- PTI

