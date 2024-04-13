RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP to release its poll manifesto on Sunday
April 13, 2024  22:12
image
The BJP will release its manifesto -- Sankalp Patra -- for the Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, with its planks of welfare and development besides a roadmap for 'viksit Bharat' expected to figure prominently in its election agenda. 

The party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its other senior leaders will attend the unveiling of the manifesto at the party headquarters that coincides with the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, a towering leader from the Dalit community and an architect of the Indian Constitution. 

As the BJP government has fulfilled most of its core ideological promises, including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370, all eyes will be on how the ruling party's larger cultural and Hindutva agenda figures in the manifesto. 

Party sources said measures for the youth, women, farmers and the poor -- four "castes" Modi has often spoken about -- will be among the highlights of its poll pledges. 

The BJP had appointed a 27-member manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including vans sent across the country and social media campaigns, to seek people's suggestions. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Will end year with a growth rate of over 30 per cent'
'Will end year with a growth rate of over 30 per cent'

'In life insurance, it is about creating distribution capacity and solutions for customers. We are constantly working on that.'

Rahul woos farmers with loan waiver if Cong voted to power
Rahul woos farmers with loan waiver if Cong voted to power

Gandhi said farmers asked him during his Bharat Jodo and Bharat Jodo Nyay yatras about why they were not getting the benefit of loan waivers like billionaire industrialists or MSP (minimum support price) for farm produce.

In Pictures - Avesh, Maharaj shine as RR stifle PBKS to 147/8
In Pictures - Avesh, Maharaj shine as RR stifle PBKS to 147/8

IMAGES from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals played in Mullanpur on Saturday

Indian-origin couple hid behind cardboard boxes to survive Sydney attack
Indian-origin couple hid behind cardboard boxes to survive Sydney attack

Shoi Ghoshal from Sydney told the BBC that she and her husband Debashis Chakrabarty were at the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction earlier today when the attack started to unfold.

Forget Bumrah! This all-rounder to be India's secret weapon at T20 WC?
Forget Bumrah! This all-rounder to be India's secret weapon at T20 WC?

Fleming once again mentioned Dube's power-hitting which has been a standout factor in his batting.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances