BJP and AIMIM working hand in glove, alleges Digvijaya
April 13, 2024  12:05
Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh
Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has accused the BJP and the AIMIM of being hand in glove with each other, and sought to know the source of funding of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. 

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party instigates Hindus, while the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, headed by Owaisi, provokes Muslims, but they complement each other and work in tandem. 

Singh was addressing a gathering on Friday night at Susner under Agar Malwa district, falling under Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat. 

Singh is a Congress nominee from this seat. 

"Owaisi openly provokes Muslims in Hyderabad, the BJP provokes Hindus here. But I ask you where does the money come from to field Owaisi to cut the votes of Muslims? They always do politics together...They complement each other," Singh alleged. 

Singh alleged that democracy has been murdered in the country and people are being sent to jails. 

He said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rightly said the BJP has become a washing machine to clean up tainted politicians. -- PTI
