RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bengaluru blast accused sent to 10-day NIA custody
April 13, 2024  18:17
NIA produces Rameshwaram cafÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ© blast accused at a session court in Kolkata on Friday, April 12, 2024/ANI Photo
NIA produces Rameshwaram cafÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ© blast accused at a session court in Kolkata on Friday, April 12, 2024/ANI Photo
A special NIA court in Bengaluru on Saturday granted the national agency 10 days custody of two accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case for further investigation. 

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were produced before a National Investigation Agency special court judge on Saturday. 

The accused were brought to the state capital from Kolkata on transit remand, for their alleged role in March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, which left 10 people injured. 

According to NIA, Shazib placed the Improvised Explosive Device at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind. 

Last month, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for those providing information leading to the arrest of these two accused. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nepal cricketer Airee enters record books
Nepal cricketer Airee enters record books

Smashes six sixes in an over in T20I vs Qatar

Tension escalates as Iran seizes Israel-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz
Tension escalates as Iran seizes Israel-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz

The MSC Aries was last seen on Friday, sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai, according to The Times of Israel.

Gambhir backs under fire Starc to 'create an impact'
Gambhir backs under fire Starc to 'create an impact'

'Four games don't make him a bad bowler'

SEE: When Rahul buys Mysore Pak for 'brother' Stalin
SEE: When Rahul buys Mysore Pak for 'brother' Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin on Saturday said the INDIA bloc will deliver a "sweet victory" on June 4.

Kerala forest dept's Thrissur Pooram circular sparks controversy
Kerala forest dept's Thrissur Pooram circular sparks controversy

The temple authorities and jumbo owners even suspected that the conditions of the circular with regard to parading of the domestic elephants during festivals were part of a conspiracy to sabotage the Pooram.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances