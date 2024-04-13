RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Around 200 people booked for causing traffic congestion on Eid in UP city
April 13, 2024  15:52
File image
File image
Two hundred people were booked for allegedly causing traffic congestion by offering namaaz on a road in Meerut, the police said on Saturday. 

The crowd moved to the road to offer Eid namaaz as the space inside the nearby mosque was filled. 

They allegedly had an altercation with the police when they prevented them from offering namaaz on the road, the police said. 

The sub-inspector of the Railway Road police station filed a complaint on Friday alleging that over 100 to 200 people offered Eid namaaz on Thursday on the road which led to severe traffic congestion, senior superintendent of police Rohit Singh Sajwan said. 

Based on the complaint police have lodged an FIR under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, Sajwan said. 

"The FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons. Our teams are making efforts to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage in the area," he added. -- PTI 
