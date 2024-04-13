RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Akshay and Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' mints Rs 55 cr globally in 2 days
April 13, 2024  13:10
image
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has grossed Rs 55.14 crore at the worldwide box office in two days, the makers said on Saturday.

The Hindi-language action film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Bharat fame, was released in theatres on Thursday on the occasion of Eid.

Production banner Pooja Entertainment, which has backed the movie in association with AAZ, shared the film's day one box numbers in a press note and also through a poster on its social media handles.

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wins hearts, audience applaud action entertainer. Total collection hits Rs 55.14 cr gross worldwide," the studio said.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay and Tiger performing death-defying stunts and high-octane action sequences. 

They play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the role of the antagonist Kabir in the movie. It also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why warring Kukis, Meitis unite in call to defer LS polls in Manipur
Why warring Kukis, Meitis unite in call to defer LS polls in Manipur

Living separately and refusing to co-exist in future, many members of both Kukis and Meitis communities ask - why elections at this time and what difference will they make?

Spotlight on Dhoni as CSK, MI resume rivalry at Wankhede
Spotlight on Dhoni as CSK, MI resume rivalry at Wankhede

Dhoni returns to the hallowed turf of Wankhede for the first time as non-captain of CSK, potentially in his last IPL season. It will also be his first appearance just as a player for any team since November 2005.

KKR hoping to exploit home conditions vs depleted LSG
KKR hoping to exploit home conditions vs depleted LSG

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will seek home comfort in their bid to return to winning ways when they face a depleted Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League match in Kolkata on Sunday.

India's answer to terrorists can't have rules because ....: Jaishankar
India's answer to terrorists can't have rules because ....: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India was committed to respond to any act of terrorism perpetrated from across the borders, and asserted that since terrorists do not play by rules, there cannot be any rules in the...

Gujarat Titans' Ranthambore Visit
Gujarat Titans' Ranthambore Visit

The Gujarat Titans' off-days are always special. After their stunning edge-of-the-seat win over hosts Rajasthan Royals, the Titans were in for more thrill.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances