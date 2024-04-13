Akshay and Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' mints Rs 55 cr globally in 2 days





The Hindi-language action film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Bharat fame, was released in theatres on Thursday on the occasion of Eid.





Production banner Pooja Entertainment, which has backed the movie in association with AAZ, shared the film's day one box numbers in a press note and also through a poster on its social media handles.





"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wins hearts, audience applaud action entertainer. Total collection hits Rs 55.14 cr gross worldwide," the studio said.





Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay and Tiger performing death-defying stunts and high-octane action sequences.





They play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.





Actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the role of the antagonist Kabir in the movie. It also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha. -- PTI

