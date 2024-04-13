AIMIM, AIADMK seal deal in TN for LS polls, pact to continue for assembly elections too

AIMIM, AIADMK seal deal in TN for LS polls, pact to continue for assembly elections tooApril 13, 2024 19:50
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami
The AIMIM on Saturday announced its support to the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on 'X' that the "alliance would also continue for the Assembly elections" in Tamil Nadu, apparently referring to the 2026 state polls.
"AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections," Owaisi said.
Incidentally, AIMIM had allied with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu for the 2021 assembly polls and contested from three seats.
The AIADMK was part of the BJP-led NDA then.
AMMK is a now constituent of the BJP-led bloc in the state for the upcoming election. -- PTI
