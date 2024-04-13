RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


4 killed, several hurt in multiple stabbing-shooting in Sydney mall
April 13, 2024  14:18
File image
File image
At least four people were reported to be dead after a man entered a mall in Sydney's eastern suburbs on Saturday afternoon and began randomly shooting and stabbing people, local media reported.  

The toll of casualties at Bondi Junction's Westfield shopping centre may extend further, with eight people, including a child, rushed to hospitals in Sydney, their conditions yet to be disclosed, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.  

Chaos erupted around 4 pm (local time) with reports of multiple stabbings within the bustling shopping complex. 

Witnesses describe scenes of sheer terror as a man, reportedly armed with a knife, ran amok, leaving bystanders in a state of shock and confusion.  

"We didn't really know where to go. We tried to go back in the other building but there were people running down that direction," recounted Hannah Bodrozic, who was shopping in Country Road at the time. 

"Then we heard three gunshots and everyone just started screaming."  

In a swift response, heavily armed tactical operations police descended upon the scene "Heavily armed tactical operations police responded and shot a male offender," as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.  

"Police responded to reports of multiple people stabbed at Bondi Westfield just before 4 pm," reported authorities. -- ANI 
