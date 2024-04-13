RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
17 Indian sailors onboard ship seized by Iran
April 13, 2024  19:38
Representational image
Representational image
Seventeen Indians are on board an Israeli-linked container ship that has been seized by the Iranian military amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. 

Official sources said India is in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the welfare and early release of the Indian nationals. 

The Iranian action came amid increasing fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israeli soil in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 12 days ago. 

"We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken control by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," said a source. 

"We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

17 Indian sailors onboard ship seized by Iran, New Delhi in touch with Tehran
17 Indian sailors onboard ship seized by Iran, New Delhi in touch with Tehran

Sources are in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi.

Dhoni Reunited with World Cup Trophy
Dhoni Reunited with World Cup Trophy

This heartwarming image sparked a wave of nostalgia

Earnings of India's top 500 firms growing faster than US peers'
Earnings of India's top 500 firms growing faster than US peers'

Profits of India's top listed companies have been growing at a faster pace than those of their American peers, but when it comes to revenue growth, the order has reversed recently. The combined net profit of the S&P 500 companies was up...

Dhoni vs Gaikwad: Who's the cooler captain?
Dhoni vs Gaikwad: Who's the cooler captain?

Fleming clarified that appointing Ruturaj as skipper is a long-term call and not a makeshift decision by the five-time winners.

Why Shikhar Dhawan is missing in PBKS vs RR match
Why Shikhar Dhawan is missing in PBKS vs RR match

Shikhar Dhawan was sidelined for their match against the Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances