RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UN experts slam Pak on its lack of protection of Hindu, Christian women
April 12, 2024  21:43
Hindu and Christian communities protest against attacks on minorities in Pakistan, in Karachi/File Image/Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
Hindu and Christian communities protest against attacks on minorities in Pakistan, in Karachi/File Image/Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
Expressing dismay at the continuing lack of protection for young women and girls from the minority communities, especially Christians and Hindus, in Pakistan, UN experts have said the country needs to uphold its obligations under the relevant international covenant. 

"Christian and Hindu girls remain particularly vulnerable to forced religious conversion, abduction, trafficking, child, early and forced marriage, domestic servitude and sexual violence,' the experts said. 

"The exposure of young women and girls belonging to religious minority communities to such heinous human rights violations and the impunity of such crimes can no longer be tolerated or justified," a statement from the Office of the High Commissioner, United Nations Human Rights, said quoting the experts. 

They expressed concern that forced marriages and religious conversions of girls from religious minorities which have been coerced are validated by the courts, often invoking religious law to justify keeping victims with their abductors rather than allowing them to return them to their parents. 

"Perpetrators often escape accountability, with police dismissing crimes under the guise of 'love marriages'," they said. 

The experts stressed that child, early and forced marriage "cannot be justified on religious or cultural grounds' and underlined that, under international law, consent is irrelevant when the victim is a child under the age of 18. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL PIX: Badoni takes Lucknow to 167/6 after Kuldeep's three-wicket haul
IPL PIX: Badoni takes Lucknow to 167/6 after Kuldeep's three-wicket haul

Images from the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Friday.

Rameshwaram caf blast mastermind, bomber arrested in Bengal
Rameshwaram caf blast mastermind, bomber arrested in Bengal

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were traced to their hideout near Kolkata and apprehended by an NIA team, they said.

Forex kitty jumps $2.98 bn to new high of $648.562 bn
Forex kitty jumps $2.98 bn to new high of $648.562 bn

India's forex reserves jumped by $2.98 billion to a fresh peak of $648.56 billion for the week ended April 5, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had increased by $2.951 billion to $645.583 billion,...

Keralites pool in Rs 34 cr to release man on Saudi death row
Keralites pool in Rs 34 cr to release man on Saudi death row

Until five days ago, the action committee, formed to work for the release of Rahim, could raise only a meagre amount but as the campaign intensified, help poured in from Kerala people from across the world, the organisers said on Friday.

India 'monitoring situation' in Myanmar's Sittwe, shifts consulate staff
India 'monitoring situation' in Myanmar's Sittwe, shifts consulate staff

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is closely monitoring the security situation in that country.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances