UN experts slam Pak on its lack of protection of Hindu, Christian women





"Christian and Hindu girls remain particularly vulnerable to forced religious conversion, abduction, trafficking, child, early and forced marriage, domestic servitude and sexual violence,' the experts said.





"The exposure of young women and girls belonging to religious minority communities to such heinous human rights violations and the impunity of such crimes can no longer be tolerated or justified," a statement from the Office of the High Commissioner, United Nations Human Rights, said quoting the experts.





They expressed concern that forced marriages and religious conversions of girls from religious minorities which have been coerced are validated by the courts, often invoking religious law to justify keeping victims with their abductors rather than allowing them to return them to their parents.





"Perpetrators often escape accountability, with police dismissing crimes under the guise of 'love marriages'," they said.





The experts stressed that child, early and forced marriage "cannot be justified on religious or cultural grounds' and underlined that, under international law, consent is irrelevant when the victim is a child under the age of 18. -- PTI

Expressing dismay at the continuing lack of protection for young women and girls from the minority communities, especially Christians and Hindus, in Pakistan, UN experts have said the country needs to uphold its obligations under the relevant international covenant.