RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Uddhav vows to scrap Vadhavan port project in Maha's Palghar
April 12, 2024  23:51
image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday vowed to scrap the Vadhavan port project in Palghar district, which he said is being opposed by the local fishermen. 

Addressing a rally in Boisar in Palghar, Thackeray said the Vadhavan project was scrapped when the Shiv Sena-BJP was in power during 1995-1999. 

Thackeray said he had personally visited the area and interacted with the villagers and fishermen in the late 90s. 

After his interaction with them, he had conveyed their opposition to Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, who scrapped the project, the former chief minister said. 

"If you are going ahead with Vadhavan project by not taking into consideration the concerns of people, then go ahead. We will run the people's bulldozer over this government," Thackeray said in a warning to the Union and Maharashtra governments. 

He said if his party candidate Bharti Kamdi wins, she will oppose the project in Lok Sabha. 

Earlier this year, the Vadhavan Port in the state's Palghar district received environmental clearance from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change. 

The Rs 76,220-crore Vadhavan Port is being developed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Maharashtra Maritime Board. 

It received in-principle approval from the Centre on February 13, 2020, while the terms of reference (ToR) were approved on October 7 in the same year. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Canada reduces dozens of local staffers in its missions in India
Canada reduces dozens of local staffers in its missions in India

A Canadian high commission spokesperson on Friday said the slashing of the size of the Indian staff was necessary given the reduction of Canadian staff in the country.

We will deal with it: HC raps Maha for denying benefits to martyr's wife
We will deal with it: HC raps Maha for denying benefits to martyr's wife

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla said it was "not happy " and "surprised" with the government's stand despite orders passed by the court asking the chief minister to consider the matter as a "special...

In Pictures - Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep power Delhi to their second win of season
In Pictures - Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep power Delhi to their second win of season

Images from the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Friday.

Centre will impose President's Rule in Delhi in coming days: Atishi
Centre will impose President's Rule in Delhi in coming days: Atishi

Atishi claimed that in recent times, many events have happened that indicate the possibility of the imposition of the President's Rule in the national capital.

4 Indian origin men get 122-year jail for murdering PIO driver in UK
4 Indian origin men get 122-year jail for murdering PIO driver in UK

They were each sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 28 years behind bars.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances