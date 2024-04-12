Uddhav vows to scrap Vadhavan port project in Maha's Palghar

Uddhav vows to scrap Vadhavan port project in Maha's PalgharApril 12, 2024 23:51
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday vowed to scrap the Vadhavan port project in Palghar district, which he said is being opposed by the local fishermen.
Addressing a rally in Boisar in Palghar, Thackeray said the Vadhavan project was scrapped when the Shiv Sena-BJP was in power during 1995-1999.
Thackeray said he had personally visited the area and interacted with the villagers and fishermen in the late 90s.
After his interaction with them, he had conveyed their opposition to Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, who scrapped the project, the former chief minister said.
"If you are going ahead with Vadhavan project by not taking into consideration the concerns of people, then go ahead. We will run the people's bulldozer over this government," Thackeray said in a warning to the Union and Maharashtra governments.
He said if his party candidate Bharti Kamdi wins, she will oppose the project in Lok Sabha.
Earlier this year, the Vadhavan Port in the state's Palghar district received environmental clearance from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.
The Rs 76,220-crore Vadhavan Port is being developed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Maharashtra Maritime Board.
It received in-principle approval from the Centre on February 13, 2020, while the terms of reference (ToR) were approved on October 7 in the same year. -- PTI
