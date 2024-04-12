RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The Manmohan Singh gift to rural India
April 12, 2024  11:53
As Narendra Modi seeks a third successive term as prime minister of India, a vast majority of the rural population ironically rely heavily on three Manmohan Singh-era measures for sustenance. Read the column here. 
