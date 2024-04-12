The doctor who challenged Patanjalis misleading advertisements & won

The doctor who challenged Patanjalis misleading advertisements & wonApril 12, 2024 15:53
Babu K V, a doctor from Kerala, fought a year-long battle to stop misleading advertising by Patanjali Ayurved Limited featuring Baba Ramdev. Even as the union government and the state licensing authorities in Uttarakhand ignored the law for months, Babu persisted with his efforts -- sending over 100 RTIs and related communications, reaching out to lawmakers --eventually scoring a win for public health.
Read the report here.