The doctor who challenged Patanjalis misleading advertisements & won
April 12, 2024  15:53
Babu K V, a doctor from Kerala, fought a year-long battle to stop misleading advertising by Patanjali Ayurved Limited featuring Baba Ramdev. Even as the union government and the state licensing authorities in Uttarakhand ignored the law for months, Babu persisted with his efforts -- sending over 100 RTIs and related communications, reaching out to lawmakers --eventually scoring a win for public health.

Read the report here. 
