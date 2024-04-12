RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Student falls off high-rise, 'note' in pocket
April 12, 2024  12:49
The housing society in Ghaziabad
A Class 11 student allegedly killed himself by jumping off a high-rise building in Ghaziabad, police said on Friday. They said the incident occurred at the ATS Advantage Society in the Indirapuram police station area between 8 and 9 pm on Thursday. 

 Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh identified the victim as Nav Khanna (17). He said the boy was last seen with two of his friends on the 24th floor of the building. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said, adding that a suicide note was found in his pocket.

 "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, we are probing all angles," the officer said, without divulging the contents of the note. According to officials, the two friends of the deceased who were with him on the 24th floor told police that they were taking pictures at the time of the incident. They said Khanna told them that he was going down for some work and moments later, they saw a commotion and realised what had happened. 

 "It appears that the deceased jumped while coming down from the 24th floor. We are looking into the CCTV footage of the vicinity to ascertain from where he jumped," the officer said. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and a probe was launched. PTI
