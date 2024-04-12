SP names candidates for Kaushambi, Kushinagar





As per the information shared on the official handle of the SP on social media site 'X', Pushpendra Saroj has been made the party's candidate from Kaushambi and Ajay Pratap Singh aka Pintu Sainthwar from Kushinagar.





Pushpendra is the son of SP national general secretary Inderjit Saroj, who represents the Manjhanpur assembly seat in the Kaushambi district.





Pintu Sainthwar had contested election as an SP candidate from the Deoria assembly seat in 2022. His father, the late Janmejay Singh, was a BJP MLA from the same seat.





Pushpendra is pitted against Vinod Sonkar, the sitting BJP MP in Kaushambi, a reserved seat. Sonkar is seeking re-election for the third term.





Similarly in Kushinagar, Pintu Sainthwar will fight against sitting MP Vijay Kumar Dubey, who has again been given a ticket from the BJP.





While Kaushambi will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20, polling in Kushinagar will be held in the seventh phase on June 1.

