Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 83.44 against US dollar
April 12, 2024  19:00
image
The rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 83.44 against the United States dollar on Friday, weighed down by a massive sell-off in domestic equities and a strong greenback against major crosses overseas.

Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices also dented investor sentiments. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.36 and touched an intraday low of 83.44 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 83.44, registering a loss of 13 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed flat at 83.31 against the US dollar.   -- PTI
