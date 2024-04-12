RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Punjab CM to meet Kejriwal in Tihar on April 15
April 12, 2024  17:58
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15, officials said on Friday. The meeting will be held in the afternoon inside the 'Mulakat Jangla' under tight security, as Mann is provided with Z+ security cover, the jail officials said. 

 The 'mulakat jangla' is an iron mesh which separates the inmate from the visitor in a room inside the jail. A visitor and an inmate can talk to each other by sitting on different sides of the mesh. Since his arrest, Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and his former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar have met him thrice in jail. 

 The Tihar jail officials, Delhi Police and Punjab Police earlier in the day, discussed the security arrangement for Mann's meeting with Kejriwal who is lodged in the prison. Punjab Additional Director General of Police AK Pandey and an Assistant Commissioner of Police officer were present in the meeting led by Director General (Tihar) Sanjay Baniwal. The meeting started at 11 am at the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rajiv Parihar in Tihar and concluded around 3 pm, an official said. 

 It was held to make security arrangements and complete codal formalities, as mandated in Delhi Prison Rules, to arrange a meeting between Mann and Kejriwal.

 Mann had earlier sought time from the Tihar administration to meet the Delhi chief minister who is lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy and will be in judicial custody till April 15.

 Kejriwal has given the names of six people, including the Punjab chief minister, whom he wants to meet in jail. He was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate. PTI
