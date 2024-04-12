RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Proclaimed offender's family attack police team in Haryana; 2 cops hurt
April 12, 2024  01:00
Family members of a proclaimed offender on Thursday attacked a Manesar crime unit team when they reached his house at a village here to arrest him, with two cops sustaining injuries in the incident. 

While the family members did manage to free him from police's custody, he was later arrested again, they said. 

According to the complaint filed by sub inspector Ajit Singh, Manesar crime unit, the incident took place at Budhram's house at Dinokari village around 10 pm on Tuesday. 

Following a tip-off, Singh and three other cops reached Budhram's house in a police vehicle. 

He was standing at the gate of his house and he was taken into police custody, the SI said. 

"When we took away Budhram, he started making loud noises and called his family members -- his father Sardar Singh, brother Dharmbir, mother Bhateri Devi and sister Asha," Singh said in his complaint. 

They were carrying sticks and bricks in their hands and were saying that the police cannot take Budhram, the complainant said, adding that Budhram's sister had caught the SI from behind. -- PTI
