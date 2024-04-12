Omar Abdullah to contest from Baramulla seat





Omar Abdullah is the party's candidate from north Kashmir's Baramulla Parliamentary seat, NC president Farooq Abdullah said.





He also announced that firebrand Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi would contest from central Kashmir's Srinagar constituency, which has been an NC bastion. Polling in Baramulla will be held on May 20. PTI

