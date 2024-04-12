RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Omar Abdullah to contest from Baramulla seat
April 12, 2024  11:49
image
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will contest elections from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, the National Conference announced here on Friday. 

 Omar Abdullah is the party's candidate from north Kashmir's Baramulla Parliamentary seat, NC president Farooq Abdullah said. 

 He also announced that firebrand Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi would contest from central Kashmir's Srinagar constituency, which has been an NC bastion. Polling in Baramulla will be held on May 20. PTI
