Modi will win, must stop ED game: ShindeSenaMP





Mumbai North West MP Kirtikar said his son Amol Kirtikar, a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the party's candidate from the seat for the upcoming polls, was being harassed by the ED in the alleged 'khichdi' scam.





"Amol was involved in the supply chain that provided khichdi to poor people during the Covid pandemic. Sanjay Mashelkar who got the contract was a Shiv Sena secretary. Amol and Suraj Chavan (who was arrested in the case) are not partners in the business but were only helping Mashelkar," he said.





"It was a business so profits were shared with Amol by cheque and he has paid income tax for it as well. It is not a criminal offence. During the unprecedented pandemic situation, urgent decisions were required and vendors were needed," Kirtikar claimed.





"The ED is harassing Amol despite investigations being complete. These ED experiments should stop. Modi will win anyway by the virtue of his work," said Kirtikar, who asserted he would work for the ruling alliance candidate from the seat. -- PTI

