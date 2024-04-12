RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi will win, must stop ED game: ShindeSenaMP
April 12, 2024  23:28
Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar/Courtesy X
Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar/Courtesy X
Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar on Friday said Narendra Modi was certain to become prime minister for a third consecutive time by the virtue of his performance and, therefore, "experiments" with the Enforcement Directorate must halt. 

Mumbai North West MP Kirtikar said his son Amol Kirtikar, a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the party's candidate from the seat for the upcoming polls, was being harassed by the ED in the alleged 'khichdi' scam. 

"Amol was involved in the supply chain that provided khichdi to poor people during the Covid pandemic. Sanjay Mashelkar who got the contract was a Shiv Sena secretary. Amol and Suraj Chavan (who was arrested in the case) are not partners in the business but were only helping Mashelkar," he said. 

"It was a business so profits were shared with Amol by cheque and he has paid income tax for it as well. It is not a criminal offence. During the unprecedented pandemic situation, urgent decisions were required and vendors were needed," Kirtikar claimed. 

"The ED is harassing Amol despite investigations being complete. These ED experiments should stop. Modi will win anyway by the virtue of his work," said Kirtikar, who asserted he would work for the ruling alliance candidate from the seat. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Centre will impose President's Rule in Delhi in coming days: Atishi
Centre will impose President's Rule in Delhi in coming days: Atishi

Atishi claimed that in recent times, many events have happened that indicate the possibility of the imposition of the President's Rule in the national capital.

IPL PIX: Delhi cruise to comfortable 6 wkt win over Lucknow
IPL PIX: Delhi cruise to comfortable 6 wkt win over Lucknow

Images from the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Friday.

4 Indian origin men get 122-year jail for murdering PIO driver in UK
4 Indian origin men get 122-year jail for murdering PIO driver in UK

They were each sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 28 years behind bars.

India not to send more construction workers as Israel-Iran tension rises
India not to send more construction workers as Israel-Iran tension rises

India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran and Israel amid increasing fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israeli soil in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 11 days ago.

Modi govt hiked LAC infra budget to Rs 14,500 cr: Jaishankar
Modi govt hiked LAC infra budget to Rs 14,500 cr: Jaishankar

India should have learnt lessons from the 1962 war but no headway was made in the development of border infrastructure till 2014, he claimed, adding that the Modi government increased the budget for the same from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances