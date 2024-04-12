Modi promises polls, statehood to J-K





"The time is not far when assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir also. Jammu and Kashmir will get back its state status. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLAs, and your ministers," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Udhampur.





The Prime Minister said that whatever he has done so far is only serves as a trailer of the work that he is yet to do in the region.He pointed out that now after decades, elections were taking place in Jammu and Kashmir without fear of terrorism and cross border firing.





"Vikas bhi ho raha hai, vishvaas bhi badh raha hai" (there is progress and confidence), the Prime Minister said.The state of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganized into a union territory in October 2019. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 was passed in 2019, and Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated.





The central government had in August 2019 abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories (UTs), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.





The upcoming general election, said the Prime Minister is "not just to elect a member of Parliament but to form a strong government in the country. When the government is strong, it completes by challenging the challenges..."

