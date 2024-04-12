RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Misa blinks, says comment on 'PM jailed' twisted
April 12, 2024  15:01
Facing criticism over her alleged statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would end up "in jail" if the BJP lost power, RJD leader Misa Bharti on Friday clarified that her remarks were taken out of context. 

The eldest daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad asserted that her comments were focussed on the Supreme Court's ruling on electoral bonds and the need for a thorough investigation into the matter if INDIA bloc, of which RJD is a part, assumed power. Bharti accused the media of distorting her statement, attributing it to the BJP's agenda. 

 "I never said anything about the PM. The media played a distorted clip instead of telecasting my full comment. It is BJP's agenda", alleged Bharti. She highlighted the lack of discussion by the BJP on crucial issues like unemployment, inflation, and problems faced by farmers.

 Talking to reporters, Bharti said, "The BJP does not have any issue. Does the PM talk about unemployment, inflation, farmers and other promises made by party leaders earlier." Bharti is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Patliputra constituency as an INDIA bloc nominee.

 Responding to the backlash from BJP leaders, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, who criticised her alleged statement that had gone viral on Thursday, Bharti reiterated that she never directly mentioned the PM. 

 "Such statements are highly condemnable. The post of Prime Minister is highly respected. Nothing is hidden from the country. Her (Bharti's) father has been convicted in the fodder scam. Her family is neck-deep in corruption. She should stop daydreaming," Prasad, a former Union minister, had told reporters on Thursday. 

 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha called for action from the Election Commission against Bharti, labeling her remarks as threats and predicting a defeat for corrupt RJD leaders in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI
