RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man shot in head in Delhi's Seelampur
April 12, 2024  23:11
File image
File image
A 35-year old man was shot in the head from a close range by an unidentified person in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi on Friday, the police said. 

The police rushed the victim, Shahnawaz, a labourer by profession, to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and later referred to Lok Nayak Hospital. 

His condition is said to be stable, deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. 

The police received a PCR call around 11.30 am on Friday regarding a man being shot in the head in Kabir market, the DCP said. 

"A team was immediately rushed to the spot and it was found that Shahnawaz sustained a single bullet injury to his head," he said. 

The bullet entry has caused injury to the back of the head (occipital region) and the exit caused injury to the left side (temporal region), he said. 

An eyewitness reported that a person had shot Shahnawaz while walking on the road from a close range from behind," he added. 

The police also found a bullet from the spot, Tirkey said. "CCTV footage is being scanned. The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory team visited the spot. 

Efforts are being made to identify the culprits. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident," he said. Further investigation is underway, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Centre will impose President's Rule in Delhi in coming days: Atishi
Centre will impose President's Rule in Delhi in coming days: Atishi

Atishi claimed that in recent times, many events have happened that indicate the possibility of the imposition of the President's Rule in the national capital.

IPL PIX: Delhi cruise to comfortable 6 wkt win over Lucknow
IPL PIX: Delhi cruise to comfortable 6 wkt win over Lucknow

Images from the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Friday.

4 Indian origin men get 122-year jail for murdering PIO driver in UK
4 Indian origin men get 122-year jail for murdering PIO driver in UK

They were each sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 28 years behind bars.

India not to send more construction workers as Israel-Iran tension rises
India not to send more construction workers as Israel-Iran tension rises

India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran and Israel amid increasing fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israeli soil in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 11 days ago.

Modi govt hiked LAC infra budget to Rs 14,500 cr: Jaishankar
Modi govt hiked LAC infra budget to Rs 14,500 cr: Jaishankar

India should have learnt lessons from the 1962 war but no headway was made in the development of border infrastructure till 2014, he claimed, adding that the Modi government increased the budget for the same from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances