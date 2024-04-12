RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maldives to hold road shows in India to woo tourists
April 12, 2024  00:34
In an apparent bid to woo Indian tourists back to the Maldives, a major tourism body here has announced that it will hold road shows across key Indian cities. 

As the number of Indian tourists to the Maldives continues to decline, the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators held discussions with India's high commissioner in Male, Munu Mahawar, on enhancing travel and tourism cooperation between the two countries. 

A full-blown backlash was directed at the Maldives following derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media by three Maldivian officials after Modi posted photos and video of the pristine Lakshadweep Islands on India's west coast on January 6 on his X handle. 

Scores of Indians, including multiple celebrities, cancelled their reservations and dropped plans to visit Maldives. 

The tourism arrival statistics reflected how from being a top visitor country, India's position went down to first fifth and now at the sixth position after January. 

According to the statistics by the Maldives' Ministry of Tourism, this year as of April 10, of the total 6,63,269 tourists arriving, China continued to lead with 71,995, followed by the United Kingdom (66,999), Russia (66,803), Italy (61,379), Germany (52,256) and India (37,417). -- PTI
