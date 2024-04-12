Lindy Cameron appointed as new British high commissioner to India





In an official post on X, Lindy expressed her immense pride at being appointed as the next British high commissioner to India and extended gratitude to Alex Ellis.





"Immensely proud to be appointed the next British high commissioner to India. Huge thanks to @AlexEllis for leaving such a great legacy. So looking forward to working with the amazing @UKinIndia team. I can't wait to get started!," Lindy said.





The release by the United Kingdom high commission in New Delhi said Cameron will take up her appointment this month.





According to United Kingdom high commission press release, "Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed British high commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Cameron will take up her appointment during April 2024," the UK government said in a press release.





"Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment," the release added. -- ANI

Lindy Cameron was appointed as the new British high commissioner to India on Thursday.