Labourer killed in blast of IED planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
April 12, 2024  20:23
A labourer was killed on Friday afternoon after an improvised explosive device planted by Maoists went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the police said. 

The incident took place between Dumripalnar and Gangaloor villages under Mirtur police station limits when victim Munna Bharti (40) was walking somewhere, said an official. It was a pressure-triggered IED that claimed Bharti's life, he added. 

A police team was sent to the spot and the body was shifted to hospital for autopsy, the official said. 

On April 10, the driver of a earth-moving machine engaged in road construction work was injured in a similar incident in neighbouring Sukma district. 

Maoists often plant IEDs along roads and dirt tracks to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior areas of Bastar, the region that includes districts of Dantewada and Sukma. 

Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by the Maoists many times, the police said. -- PTI
