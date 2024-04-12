RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
K Kavitha brought to court, CBI seeks 5-day custody
April 12, 2024  11:24
image
The CBI on Thursday produced Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, before a court in New Delhi and sought her five-day police custody. 

 The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they said. The CBI told the court that Kavitha was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies.

 Advocate Nitesh Rana, counsel for the accused, opposed the CBI's plea, terming the arrest as illegal. CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court. 

 The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby. 

 The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can You Take Your Eyes Off Ananya?
Can You Take Your Eyes Off Ananya?

She knows how to stay both cool and cute.

Vinesh accuses WFI chief of conspiring to end her Olympic quest
Vinesh accuses WFI chief of conspiring to end her Olympic quest

'Will we face politics even before we go to play for the country because we raised our voice against sexual harassment? Is this the punishment for raising voice against wrong in our country?'

'I Should Not Be A One-Trick Pony'
'I Should Not Be A One-Trick Pony'

'Whenever I've had bad days, I've watched videos the next day to see what didn't work, why it didn't work.'

Patience and empathy drive new and improved Ishan Kishan
Patience and empathy drive new and improved Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan did not want to see his performance as a tool to prove a point to his detractors.

Life, Death, Romance On OTT This Week
Life, Death, Romance On OTT This Week

Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations for the week.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances