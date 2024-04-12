RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IIT-Guwahati student found dead in hostel
April 12, 2024  10:58
IIT Guwahati
IIT Guwahati
A second-semester student of IIT-Guwahati was found dead in his hotel room, police said on Friday. Kamrup's Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan said the body was found hanging inside his room at Dihing hostel on Wednesday. A suicide note was also found. 

 "He stated in the note that no one is responsible for his death. Prima facie it does not look like any foul play is involved. However, we are continuing our investigation to find more details," he told PTI. 

 After post-mortem and due legal formalities, the body has been sent with his parents to his hometown Samastipur in Bihar, the SP said. The deceased student has been identified as Saurabh, studying in the Computer Science Department. PTI
