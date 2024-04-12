For 70 years, Congress nurtured Article 370 like its child: Shah





"For 70 years, Congress has nurtured Article 370 like its child," he said. Shah added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kashmir has been united with India forever. PTI

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remark on the abrogation of Article 370. Addressing an election meeting in Moradabad, Shah said, "Khargeji of the Congress asks what do people of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to do with Kashmir. I want to tell them that every child of Moradabad is ready to give his life for Kashmir."