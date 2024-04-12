Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution: Modi





Addressing an election rally in Barmer, Modi alleged that the Congress was standing with anti-national forces and hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc for "trying to weaken" the country.





"The Constitution of the country is everything for the (BJP) government and even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish the Constitution," Modi said.





The prime minister accused the Congress of trying to "destroy the Constitution" by imposing an emergency in the country. "The Congress tried to destroy the Constitution by imposing emergency in the country and now it is taking cover in the name of the Constitution to abuse Modi," the prime minister said.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had last month alleged that the "ultimate goal of Narendra Modi and the BJP is to destroy Babasaheb's Constitution" after BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's statement that the party needs a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution.





The BJP had dubbed Hegde's remarks "personal opinion" and sought clarification from him. Dr B R Ambedkar was the Chief Architect of the Constitution. Without taking any names, Modi said a party in the INDIA bloc has written in its manifesto about nuclear disarmament.





"Should a country like India, whose neighbours on both sides have nuclear weapons, think about eliminating nuclear weapons? I want to ask the Congress, on whose instructions your INDI alliance is working?" Modi said. "What kind of alliance is this that wants to make India powerless," he asked.





Modi said the Congress' thinking was anti-development and the country's border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments. "The Congress stands with every anti-national force. It ruled for decades but there is not a single major problem of the country for which it gave a complete solution," Modi said.





"The Congress' thinking is anti-development. The country's border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments," he said. While Modi is busy making India a powerful nation, people of the INDI alliance are trying to make India weak, he said.

