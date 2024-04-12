RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC officials travel 107 km to ensure 2 people vote
April 12, 2024  11:58
People above 85 years are allowed to vote from home
Election authorities in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district travelled on winding and treacherous tracks and through forests for 107 km to enable two elderly men to vote from their homes for the Lok Sabha polls, officials said on Friday. 

 The voters, aged 100 and 86, are from the Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

 According to the District Information Office in Gadchiroli, the Election Commission has given those above 85 years and individuals with more than 40 per cent disability the option of casting their ballots from home in the upcoming general elections. 

 Under the initiative, election officials travelled 107 kilometres from Aheri to Sironcha to reach the homes of 100-year-old Kishtayya Madarboina and 86-year-old Kishtayya Komera who have mobility issues but were keen to exercise their electoral rights, the official said. 

 Poll officials have approved the applications of 1,037 voters aged above 85 and 338 divyangs for voting from home in the Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency, he said. So far, 1,205 home voters have cast their ballots. PTI
