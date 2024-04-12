RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Conspiracy to topple Delhi govt, says Atishi
April 12, 2024  10:36
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi says, "Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a fake case and that too without any proof because there is a conspiracy to topple the elected govt of Delhi. when we see a few things from the past, it shows that there has been a well-thought conspiracy going on. 

"No officers are being posted in Delhi, no transfer postings within Delhi, and officers have stopped attending the meetings since the elections were announced. 

"For the last week, the LG has been writing baseless letters to MHA and the CM's personal secretary has also been removed. This all shows the conspiracy that is going on to topple the Delhi govt."
