RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong's fights becoming like Bigg Boss: Rajnath
April 12, 2024  13:51
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Friday that the Congress will become extinct like the dinosaur in a few years. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader compared the infighting within the Congress to the house of television reality show "Bigg Boss", saying the leaders of the party are tearing each other's clothes on a daily basis.

 "The exodus of leaders from the Congress continues. They are quitting the party one after another and joining the BJP. I am afraid that in a few years from now, the Congress will become extinct like the dinosaur. In a few years after 2024, if we take the name of the Congress, children will ask, who?" Singh said, addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Gauchar in support of Anil Baluni, the BJP candidate from the Pauri seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

 "They (Congress leaders) are fighting with each other on a daily basis. The party has become somewhat like the house of Bigg Boss on television. They are tearing each other's clothes on a daily basis," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rameshwaram caf blast mastermind, bomber arrested in Bengal
Rameshwaram caf blast mastermind, bomber arrested in Bengal

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were traced to their hideout near Kolkata and apprehended by an NIA team, they said.

Omar Abdullah to contest LS poll from Baramulla
Omar Abdullah to contest LS poll from Baramulla

The junior Abdullah would be banking heavily on Shia support as the constituency has many Shia dominated areas that include Budgam, Beerwah, Pattan, Sonawari and Bandipora, among other pockets.

Uttarakhand: Agnipath, Ankita Bhandari case to harm BJP
Uttarakhand: Agnipath, Ankita Bhandari case to harm BJP

People in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand say the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and the Ankita Bhandari murder case will have a bearing on the electoral prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party here as these issues weigh heavy on...

Jaiswal's Slump Threatens World Cup Spot
Jaiswal's Slump Threatens World Cup Spot

In five matches, he has managed a meagre 63 runs. This slump threatens his World Cup spot, especially with openers like Abhishek Sharma and Virat Kohli performing well.

Aavesham Review: Fahadh Faasil Is The Picasso Of Malayalam Cinema
Aavesham Review: Fahadh Faasil Is The Picasso Of Malayalam Cinema

Aavesham is smooth in its storytelling and leaves a chilling aftertaste, thanks to its one-of-a-kind anti-hero, applauds Arjun Menon.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances