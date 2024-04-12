RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CBI: K Kavitha's answers on kickbacks are...
April 12, 2024  14:46
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday while seeking custodial interrogation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha said that she did not give satisfactory answer regarding payment of kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. 

 BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She was arrested by CBI while in judicial custody in the ED case. CBI remand application stated that "Ms. Kavitha Kalvakuntla was required to be arrested in the instant case to conduct her custodial interrogation for confronting her with the evidence and witnesses to unearth the larger conspiracy hatched among the accused/suspect persons regarding formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy, as well as to establish the money trail of ill-gotten money generated and to establish the role of other accused/suspect persons including public servants as well as to unearth the facts which are in her exclusive knowledge." 

 One of the companies under Aurbindo Group in July 2021 made a total payment of Rs 14 crore through bank account transaction, in which Rs 7 crore was paid on the first week of July 2021 and the rest Rs 7 crore was paid in mid November 2021, said CBI to Court while seeking custodial remand of K Kavitha. 

 It has been further revealed that in November-December 2021, K Kavitha asked Sarath Chandra Reddy to pay Rs 25 crores at the rate of Rs 5 crore per zone as decided earlier for the five retail zones allotted to him, as she had claimed that she herself had paid Rs 100 crores as upfront money on our behalf to Aam Aadmi Party through the accused Vijay Nair for getting favourable provisions in Excise Policy and also pursued the same through her associates Arun R Pillai and Abhishek Boinpally.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Even Oppn believes NDA will return to power: Modi
Even Oppn believes NDA will return to power: Modi

Modi underlined his commitment to taking strict action against the corrupt amid criticism by opposition parties that probe agencies were used by his government to target their leaders.

CIC pulls up EC for not replying to RTI query on EVMs
CIC pulls up EC for not replying to RTI query on EVMs

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer M G Devasahayam, who was one of the signatories to the representation on the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) and the...

It's A Raja Versus Runk Contest In Mysuru
It's A Raja Versus Runk Contest In Mysuru

While Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, is making his political debut from the Mysore Lok Sabha segment, Lakshmana is state Congress spokesperson and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's confidant.

B'luru caf blast: BJP says Bengal 'safe haven for terrorists', Mamata hits back
B'luru caf blast: BJP says Bengal 'safe haven for terrorists', Mamata hits back

What about Uttar Pradesh Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Bihar? Mamata asked.

'The Sky Is The Limit For SKY'
'The Sky Is The Limit For SKY'

'He's got an incredible awareness of the field, but then the skill to be able to manipulate the ball into those gaps, it's freakish stuff. The Mumbai Indians are very lucky to have him.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances