CBI: K Kavitha's answers on kickbacks are...





BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She was arrested by CBI while in judicial custody in the ED case. CBI remand application stated that "Ms. Kavitha Kalvakuntla was required to be arrested in the instant case to conduct her custodial interrogation for confronting her with the evidence and witnesses to unearth the larger conspiracy hatched among the accused/suspect persons regarding formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy, as well as to establish the money trail of ill-gotten money generated and to establish the role of other accused/suspect persons including public servants as well as to unearth the facts which are in her exclusive knowledge."





One of the companies under Aurbindo Group in July 2021 made a total payment of Rs 14 crore through bank account transaction, in which Rs 7 crore was paid on the first week of July 2021 and the rest Rs 7 crore was paid in mid November 2021, said CBI to Court while seeking custodial remand of K Kavitha.





It has been further revealed that in November-December 2021, K Kavitha asked Sarath Chandra Reddy to pay Rs 25 crores at the rate of Rs 5 crore per zone as decided earlier for the five retail zones allotted to him, as she had claimed that she herself had paid Rs 100 crores as upfront money on our behalf to Aam Aadmi Party through the accused Vijay Nair for getting favourable provisions in Excise Policy and also pursued the same through her associates Arun R Pillai and Abhishek Boinpally.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday while seeking custodial interrogation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha said that she did not give satisfactory answer regarding payment of kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.