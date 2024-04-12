CBI gets K Kavitha's custody till Monday





The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).





The CBI told the court that Kavitha was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies. Advocate Nitesh Rana, counsel for the accused, opposed the CBI's plea, terming the arrest as illegal.





He further accused the probe agency of violating Kavitha's fundamental rights.

Excise scam: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15.