RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CBI gets K Kavitha's custody till Monday
April 12, 2024  16:30
image
Excise scam: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

The CBI told the court that Kavitha was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies. Advocate Nitesh Rana, counsel for the accused, opposed the CBI's plea, terming the arrest as illegal.

He further accused the probe agency of violating Kavitha's fundamental rights.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Only Arunachal seat where non-tribals hold the key
Only Arunachal seat where non-tribals hold the key

Of the 20,831 voters in this assembly constituency, an overwhelming majority of around 18,000 are not tribals.

Rajasthan Royals eye quick turnaround against Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals eye quick turnaround against Punjab Kings

A disappointed Rajasthan Royals will have to focus on better execution of their strategies for a swift turnaround when they face a highly inconsistent yet capable Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Mullanpur on Saturday.

Klopp reveals SHOCKING reason behind Atalanta loss
Klopp reveals SHOCKING reason behind Atalanta loss

Liverpool lost the plot in Atalanta defeat, says Klopp

Is Suryakumar Yadav better than AB de Villiers?
Is Suryakumar Yadav better than AB de Villiers?

The 33-year-old is virtually assured of his place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies but was out for a duck in his first match of the season against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Markets tank 1%, Sensex ends down 793 points
Markets tank 1%, Sensex ends down 793 points

From the Sensex basket, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Power Grid, Titan, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were the major laggards. Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services and Nestle were the gainers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances