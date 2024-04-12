RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


B'luru cafe blast: NIA arrests mastermind, bomber
April 12, 2024  10:53
One of the two accused
NIA arrests two accused, including the mastermind, in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

The absconders in the Rameswaram Cafe blast case, Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb were traced out to their hideout near Kolkata and were apprehended by the NIA team. 

 Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the accused who placed the IED at the Caf and Abdul Matheen Taha is the mastermind behind the planning, execution of blast and subsequent evasion from the clutches of law, the NIA said.     
