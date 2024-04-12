RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP not against caste census, but...: Nadda
April 12, 2024  19:50
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party is not against caste census but the Congress wants to carry out the exercise to divide society, the ruling party's chief J P Nadda said in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The Narendra Modi government's focus was on empowerment of 'GYAN' or Garib, Yuva, Annadata-Kisan and Narishakti (poor, youth, farmers and women), whose progress is key for the development of the nation, Nadda asserted.

"We are not against conducting caste census, but Congress wants to carry out the exercise to divide people. The opposition parties are in disarray as PM Modi has changed the way politics is being done in the country. Earlier, it was based on caste, religion, region etc. The Congress pitted brother against brother," he said.

"Under Modi, the politics of development has taken centre-stage. People want to be associated with development. Politics now is not based on vote banks and appeasement but on your report card and the ability to carry out responsibilities," the BJP president further said.

Modi had taken bold decisions like abrogating Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir, construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and implementation of 'One Rank One Pension' (OROP) for the welfare of ex-servicemen, he said. 

Before 2014, the country was plagued with corruption but now 'India is not a pleading nation but a leading nation'.

"India is now the fifth largest economy in the world, bigger than that of United Kingdom, which ruled the country once. In Modi's third term, India's economy will reach third position by 2027. Electronics exports have increased six times, medicine exports by 138 per cent and petrochemical exports have increased by 108 per cent," he said hailing the Modi dispensation.

"Fourteen medical colleges are being set up in MP. The state government's Ladli Behna Yojana is empowering women. The Modi government passed the Women Reservation Bill. The next polls will be conducted under the provisions of the new Act," Nadda said.

The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), on the other hand, has come together to save the corrupt and their own families, Nadda claimed. Chhindwara, a bastion of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, is the only seat the opposition party won in MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The remaining 28 seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Praising the large turnout, Nadda said it was obvious people want to elect a local leader this time.

The Congress gave tickets from here to just one family, Nadda said.

"Kamal Nath and his (sitting MP) son Nakul Nath represent dynastic politics just like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Only in the BJP, the son of a poor family becomes PM. The same applies to MP CM Mohan Yadav and (senior leader) Kailash Vijayvargiya," Nadda said.

Sitting MP Nakul Nath is pitted against BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu. Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said Kamal Nath and his son are outsiders.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Retail inflation eases to 5-month low of 4.85% in March
Retail inflation eases to 5-month low of 4.85% in March

Retail inflation declined to a five-month low of 4.85 per cent in March mainly due to cooling food prices, inching towards the Reserve Bank's target of 4 per cent, according to official data released on Friday. The Consumer Price Index...

Harbhajan advices 'tired' Siraj to take rest
Harbhajan advices 'tired' Siraj to take rest

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggling speedster Mohammed Siraj should be rested so that he can regain his form.

'Positive progress' made to resolve border row: China
'Positive progress' made to resolve border row: China

China and India have made 'positive progress' to resolve the border standoff, with both sides maintaining close communication through diplomatic and military channels, a senior foreign ministry official said in Beijing on Friday.

B'luru caf blast: BJP says Bengal 'safe haven for terrorists', Mamata hits back
B'luru caf blast: BJP says Bengal 'safe haven for terrorists', Mamata hits back

What about Uttar Pradesh Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Bihar? Mamata asked.

Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now: Modi
Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now: Modi

Amid opposition charges that the Bharatiya Janata Party was out to destroy the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government revered it and even Babasaheb Ambedkar would not be able to abolish it now.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances